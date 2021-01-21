Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,321 shares of company stock worth $8,166,062. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $697,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

