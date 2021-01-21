Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $87.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.70 million and the lowest is $86.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $74.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $328.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 352,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,007. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

