Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. 27,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

