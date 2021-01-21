Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $3.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $2.02. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:WSM opened at $128.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $128.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

