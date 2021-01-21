Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Hold

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $174.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Cost-reduction actions too will be beneficial. High demand in multiple end markets, including personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, and others, is expected to aid in the quarters ahead. For fourth-quarter 2020, the pandemic-induced demand for respirators is anticipated to boost sales by 300 bps year over year. Total sales in the quarter are anticipated to be $8.2-$8.4 billion. However, due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, it refrained from providing projections for 2020. Also, woes related to stiff competition, huge debts and international exposure might be concerning. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $181.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

