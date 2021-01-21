Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

