Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Strong Sell

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

