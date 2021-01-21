Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

