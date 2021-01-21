Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.