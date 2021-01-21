Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.