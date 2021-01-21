Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWST. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.