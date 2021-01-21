Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,819. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $15,575,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 170,972 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 95,850 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

