Zacks Investment Research Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.18.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $188.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 356,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $15,968,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

