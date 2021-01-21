Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Sell

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

