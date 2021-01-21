Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 3,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,804. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $420.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

