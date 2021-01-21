Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to “Buy”

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. The company has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. It aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have underperformed the industry in a year. However, higher expenses put strain on margins. Low rate environment is a headwind. High debt level and poor interest coverage pose financial risk. Its third-quarter bottom line missed estimates on account of higher costs.”

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.