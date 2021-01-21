Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Hold

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $82.42.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.