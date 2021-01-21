Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Hold

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

PDD opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 3,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

