Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Buy”

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC remained flat at $$2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.