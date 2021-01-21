Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.92 ($97.55).

ZAL stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.38.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

