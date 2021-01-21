Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.92 ($97.55).

Shares of ZAL opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.38.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

