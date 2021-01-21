Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $851,686.40 and $6,805.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00468648 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00192971 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

