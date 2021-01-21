ZENZO Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ZENZO has a market cap of $530,862.89 and approximately $1,492.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00120694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001527 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.