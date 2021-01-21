ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $377,732.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

