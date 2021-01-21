Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 3,589 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.