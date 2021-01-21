Zhang Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

