Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

