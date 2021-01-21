Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $147.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

