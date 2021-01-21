Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

