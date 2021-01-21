ZINC (ZINC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $45,588.12 and approximately $98.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars.

