Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by Truist from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

