Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,257. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

