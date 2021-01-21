Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $0.16. Zoom Technologies shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 18,178 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZOOM)

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

