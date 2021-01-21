Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.09

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.09 and last traded at $212.80, with a volume of 20699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

