ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.