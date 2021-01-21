ZumCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $627,004.68 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $627,004.68 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

