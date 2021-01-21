Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $74.00 at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

