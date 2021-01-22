$0.02 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.40. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.19. 35,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,780. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

