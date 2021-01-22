-$0.10 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SITE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.16. 3,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $175.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

