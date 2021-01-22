-$0.17 EPS Expected for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Establishment Labs posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of ESTA opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

