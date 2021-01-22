-$0.22 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 571,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

