-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.63). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 420,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

