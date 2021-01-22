$0.50 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Gentex posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

