$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

