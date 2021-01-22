$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $82.68. 350,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,141,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

