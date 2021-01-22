$1.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $1.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $75.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $83.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $86,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

