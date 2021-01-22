1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 963,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,126. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,549,694. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

