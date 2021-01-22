$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 546,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 3,559,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

