$10.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $10.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $13.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $47.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 555,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,986. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

