$10.88 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $10.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $23.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.12 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDYA opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

